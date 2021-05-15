CryptoFlow 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $306.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $354,283.23 and approximately $306.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00095477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00536901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00234392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005113 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.13 or 0.01178513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.20 or 0.01207706 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars.

