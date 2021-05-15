Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.44 ($20.52).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAP. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) target price on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryptology Asset Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CAP opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01. Cryptology Asset Group has a 12 month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 12 month high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.19.

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c., an asset manager, invests in crypto assets and crypto companies, and advises blockchain based businesses. It also trades in crypto currencies and tokens. The company is based in Sliema, Malta.

