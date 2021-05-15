Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $13.88. Curis shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 59,661 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRIS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

