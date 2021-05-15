CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CURO Group stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $629.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,209 over the last ninety days. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CURO Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.