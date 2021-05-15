CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,936 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 489,659 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

