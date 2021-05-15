CWM Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $1,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Cinemark stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

