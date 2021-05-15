CWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Monro by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Monro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

