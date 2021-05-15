CWM Advisors LLC Takes $274,000 Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

JHX stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

