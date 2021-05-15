CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $24,467,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 493,925 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 326,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.