Cwm LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 165.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $4,997,428.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,015.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,240 shares of company stock valued at $19,760,383. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.35.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

