CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. CynergisTek has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

