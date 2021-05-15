CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%.
NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. CynergisTek has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About CynergisTek
