D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 6.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $100.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

