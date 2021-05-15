D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. RH accounts for about 1.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of RH by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,280,000.

NYSE:RH opened at $649.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $638.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.86. RH has a 52 week low of $145.96 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.78.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

