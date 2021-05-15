D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.