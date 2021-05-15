D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

