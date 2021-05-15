DA Davidson Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.16.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $367,942,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.