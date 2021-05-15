Datamine (DAM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $141,371.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Datamine has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $141,371.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 34% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00107957 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003087 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.98 or 0.00829911 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002903 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,266,784 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

