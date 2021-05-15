Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spire by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Spire by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Spire by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of SR opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

