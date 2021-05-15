Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 9,096 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $352,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 in the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

