DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $242,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Five9 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,240 shares of company stock valued at $19,760,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $164.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.