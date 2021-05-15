DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $223.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.07 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

