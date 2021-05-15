DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,400 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $167,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of MSM opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,072 shares of company stock worth $7,753,284 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.