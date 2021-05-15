DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $212,000 Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $223,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

