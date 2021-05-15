Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DROOF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.