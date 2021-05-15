Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $27,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,599.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

