Desire (DSR) Achieves Market Cap of $39,783.68

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Desire has traded 121% higher against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $39,783.68 and approximately $33,059.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,406.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.48 or 0.07867744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.39 or 0.02525266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.00641565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00204845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.31 or 0.00812517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.77 or 0.00666798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.00580545 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.