Desjardins Comments on Melcor REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Melcor REIT in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Get Melcor REIT alerts:

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($1.39). The firm had revenue of C$18.74 million for the quarter.

Melcor REIT has a 52 week low of C$21.80 and a 52 week high of C$33.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Melcor REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.