Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AT. Eight Capital dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$33.08. The company has a market cap of C$609.21 million and a P/E ratio of 112.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.72.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.20 million.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,032,915. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 107,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.48, for a total value of C$2,090,708.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,517,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,575,105.20. Insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164 over the last quarter.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.