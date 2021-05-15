Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.41. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

NYSE BMO opened at $99.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

