Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €67.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €75.64 ($88.99) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.02.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

