Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €67.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €75.64 ($88.99) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.02.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

