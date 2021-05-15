Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ALSMY stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit