Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

ALSMY stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

