Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.38 ($8.68).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ETR:LHA traded up €0.39 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €10.84 ($12.75). The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.87 and its 200 day moving average is €10.43. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

