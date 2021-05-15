DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 973.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in DexCom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $333.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

