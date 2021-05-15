DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DHT were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 161.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 207,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 39.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 35.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,966,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.82 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $994.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

