Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 3,540

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Thursday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,984.58. The company has a market capitalization of £78.47 billion and a PE ratio of 69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

