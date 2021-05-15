Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $8.44 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.