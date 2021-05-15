Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $46,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.