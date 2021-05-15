Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $34,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $118.95 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

