Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,438. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. Research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

