Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $688.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.58 or 0.07934874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.35 or 0.02541595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00644708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00205468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.54 or 0.00809115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.00664771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.86 or 0.00582196 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,357,506 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.