DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $35,709,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $25,225,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,060,000.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.