DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.14 million.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a market outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.30.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

