Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE:DDS opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

