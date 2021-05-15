Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $176,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

