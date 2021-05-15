Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:DSEY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. 1,716,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,569. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.82. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

