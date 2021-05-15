DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $58.26

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.26, but opened at $54.26. DMC Global shares last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $103,530.24. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after buying an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

