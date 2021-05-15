Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.34. 119,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

