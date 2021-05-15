Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DCBO stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Docebo has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

