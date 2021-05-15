Doctors Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $168.02 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $168.02 million and $2.41 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00078779 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

