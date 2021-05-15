Domtar (TSE:UFS) PT Raised to C$68.00 at TD Securities

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

UFS opened at C$66.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.86. Domtar has a 12 month low of C$25.29 and a 12 month high of C$67.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.25.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.8499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

